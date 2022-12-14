SUPER JUNIOR to debut new song ‘Celebrate’ at their Philippines concert

SUPER JUNIOR are set to debut a new song at their rescheduled ‘Super Show 9: The Road’ concerts in Manila.

In a new announcement released by concert organiser PULP Live Philippines, it was revealed that the veteran K-pop act are set to debut their new song ‘Celebrate’ from their the second volume of their 11th full-length album ‘The Road: Keep On Going’ comeback album, titled ‘Vol 2. [The Road: Celebration]’. The announcement also notifies attendees that the concert and their live reactions will be filmed, with a video set to be released on SUPER JUNIOR’s official social media channels at a later date.

SURPRISE, PH E.L.F.! Super Junior has a special gift for you on #SS9inManila 💙 Let’s all celebrate this historical moment together. See you there! pic.twitter.com/EMAuH7c4ch — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 14, 2022

SUPER JUNIOR’s concerts are set to take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on December 17 and 18. Tickets for the two shows range between PHP3,500 for seated sections and up to PHP12,000 for areas closest to the stage and are still available via SM Tickets.

The Manila concerts were initially announced in June this year, but were postponed in August following the sudden passing of member Eunhyuk’s father, leaving the band member unable to depart for the Philippines. It was also announced earlier that SUPER JUNIOR member Heechul will be sitting out of their world tour due to a leg injury.

Previously ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ concerts in Southeast Asia have included stops in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia among others, and followed the release of the single, ‘Mango’ in July. The track is the title track off the first volume of their 11th full-length album ‘The Road: Keep On Going’, and features B-sides ‘Don’t Wait’, ‘My Wish’, ‘Everyday’ and ‘Always’.

Member Eunhyuk notably participated in writing ‘Always’. A compilation album is set to be released sometime later this year following the release of the second volume, as per a press release.

The album is the highly anticipated sequel in the band’s ‘The Road’ series of records, which began in February with the single album ‘The Road: Winter for Spring’.