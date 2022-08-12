SUPER JUNIOR set to return to Singapore this September for ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ concert

Veteran K-pop act SUPER JUNIOR have announced a concert in Singapore this September as part of their ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ world tour.

The group are set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 3 as part of their promotions for their 11th full-length album ‘The Road: Keep On Going’. Live Nation Singapore has shared that ticket sales will begin on August 13 at 3pm local time, with tickets available via Ticketmaster and all SingPost outlets at SGD328, SGD308, SGD278, SGD248 and SGD198.

The announcement of the ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ concert in Singapore comes after the group were recently forced to postpone their Manila concert on August 6 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. In an announcement from Label SJ, it was revealed that Eunhyuk had withdrawn from the concert following the sudden news of his father’s passing, due to which the singer was unable to depart for the Philippines.

Label SJ assured Filipino fans that the date would be rescheduled, and promised that an “explanation on [tickets] and schedule will be announced soon”.

The postponement came after news that SUPER JUNIOR member Siwon would also be unable to perform at the concert following a positive COVID-19 test result.

SUPER JUNIOR are also slated to perform at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in BSD City in Jakarta this September 17. More information surrounding the Indonesia show can be found here.

SUPER JUNIOR most recently released the first volume of their 11th full-length album, ‘The Road: Keep On Going’ on 12 July, which was led by the single ‘Mango’. The release also features B-Sides ‘‘Don’t Wait’, ‘My Wish’, ‘Everyday’ and ‘Always’, the last of which involved writing from Eunhyuk. The second volume of the album is scheduled for release later this year, alongside a compilation album.

The group released their 10th studio album, ‘​​The Renaissance’, in 2021. A four-star review by NME’s Ruby C stated that “the range of musical colours and diversity on ‘The Renaissance’ showcase why the group have had their notable longevity and could even prompt ‘a revival of SUPER JUNIOR’”.