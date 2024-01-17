Super Junior announce 2024 ‘Super Show Spin-off: Halftime’ Asia tour

K-pop boyband Super Junior have announced their upcoming ‘Super Show Spin-off: Halftime’ Asia tour, set to take place in the second half of 2024.

Today (January 17), Super Junior’s label SM Entertainment announced in a statement to News1 that the K-pop boyband will be heading on tour in Asia from June to August 2024.

According to the report, which has since been reposted by the official Super Junior account on X (formerly Twitter), the group will kick off their upcoming 2024 ‘Super Show Spin-off: Halftime’ Asia tour in June with a concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Following that, the K-pop boyband are expected to bring their tour to the rest of Asia, including the cities of Bangkok and Singapore in July, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei in August, as well as Hong Kong and Jakarta in September.

Official dates, venues and ticketing details have yet to be revealed, but are expected to be announced in the coming months. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Super Junior’s upcoming 2024 ‘Super Show Spin-off: Halftime’ Asia tour are:

JUNE 2024

Seoul, South Korea

JULY 2024

Bangkok, Thailand

Singapore, Singapore

AUGUST 2024

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Taipei, Taiwan

SEPTEMBER 2024

Hong Kong, China

Jakarta, Indonesia

K팝 레전드 슈퍼주니어, 슈퍼쇼 스핀오프 아시아 투어 개최!

6월 서울 공연 시작으로 글로벌 팬들 만난다! 2024년에도 끈끈한 행보!https://t.co/DcnaaPKwHA#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR pic.twitter.com/9dEcQeEr9b — SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) January 17, 2024

In other touring news, member Kyuhyun has announced his upcoming solo 2024 ‘Restart’ Asia tour. It’ll feature 11 shows from March to May 2024, with performances in over eight different countries and territories.

Meanwhile, sub-unit Super Junior-L.S.S. – featuring Leeteuk, Shindong and Siwon – have announced their upcoming ‘The Show: Th3ee Guys’ tour, with seven shows from February to April 2024 across Asia.