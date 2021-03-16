SUPER JUNIOR return with much-delayed album, ‘The Renaissance’

Veteran K-pop boyband SUPER JUNIOR are back with their tenth studio album ‘The Renaissance’.

The record was released today (March 16), after a series of delays that pushed the album’s release from December 2020. The ten-track LP features the previously released single ‘The Melody’ and was released alongside a video for title track ‘House Party’.

In the energetic clip, the nine-member group throw a chill house party while referencing the social distancing restrictions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Let’s put aside our feelings of wanting to be together for a while / This is my house party / Yeah, according to the newly created rules / Great manners to protect each other,” they sing on the chorus.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Other songs on the album include a remake of ‘Raining Spell for Love’, which was originally featured in SuJu’s 2014 album ‘Mamacita’, as well as other pre-release tracks like ‘Burn the Floor’ and ‘Tell Me Baby’.

Listen to the full album here:

‘The Renaissance’ was pushed back twice for a “more perfect preparation and a satisfactory album,” according to the group’s agency Label SJ. Instead, the boyband released ‘Star’, a Japanese compilation album, to celebrate their 15th year anniversary as a group.

Advertisement

‘The Renaissance’ is the follow-up to SUPER JUNIOR’s 2019 album ‘Time_Slip’, which featured the hit single ‘Super Clap’. The boyband later released a repackaged version of the LP called ‘Timeless’, which added four new songs.