Super Junior’s Yesung announces 2023 and 2024 ‘Unfading Sense’ Asia tour

Super Junior member Yesung has announced his upcoming 2023 and 2024 ‘Unfading Sense’ tour of Asia.

Yesung of K-pop boyband Super Junior has announced the dates for his upcoming 2023 and 2024 ‘Unfading Sense’ Asia tour. The shows will be in support of his latest mini-album, also titled ‘Unfading Sense’, which was released this October.

The singer’s upcoming tour will kick off with a two-night show in Seoul, South Korea. In November, the K-pop idol will also perform concerts in the Indonesia and Taiwanese capital cities of Jakarta and Taipei, respectively.

Meanwhile, Yesung will play three shows in Japan this December, with a stop in Bangkok, Thailand in between. The ‘Unfading Sense’ tour will wrap up in January 2024, with concerts in Manila and Macau.

Tickting and venue details for the Super Junior member’s upcoming solo tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for Yesung’s 2023 and 2023 ‘Unfading Sense’ Asia tour are:

OCTOBER 2023

21: Seoul, South Korea

22: Seoul, South Korea

NOVEMBER 2023

10: Jakarta, Indonesia

25: Taipei, Taiwan

DECEMBER 2023

02: Nagoya, Japan

05: Osaka, Japan

16: Bangkok, Thailand

19: Tokyo, Japan

JANUARY 2024

06: Manila, Philippines

13: Macau, China

In other Super Junior news, member Heechul has opened up about why he wants to “quit being an idol” in a new interview. The singer reasoned that being an idol is “simply my career, not my life”, while noting that he was struggling with how his appearance was changing with age.

Meanwhile, Kyuhyun previously revealed that he was “made” to get plastic surgery by his agency around the time of his debut in Super Junior. Plus, sub-unit Super Junior D&E have announced new dates for their 2023 ‘DElight Party’ world tour. Check out the full list of dates here.