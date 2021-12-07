Superchunk recruit Teenage Fanclub for new track ‘Endless Summer’

Superchunk are back with a new single called ‘Endless Summer’ featuring Teenage Fanclub – you can listen to it below.

The track is the first preview of the American indie band’s upcoming new album, ‘Wild Loneliness’, which is their first since 2018’s ‘What A Time To Be Alive’.

Set to be released next year on February 25, it’s a guest-heavy LP that features the likes of Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno.

Advertisement

The band’s new single ‘Endless Summer’ was written on New Year’s Day 2020 and sees Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley of Teenage Fanclub provide harmonies.

Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan said of the track: “‘Endless Summer’ was written on New Year’s Day 2020 which was unseasonably warm here in North Carolina. Of course, by the time we recorded it, ‘Endless Summer’ had other meanings… The 7” sleeve features Roe Ethridge’s beautiful photos of broken beach umbrellas which capture the vibe of the song perfectly.”

You can listen to ‘Endless Summer’ below:

Teenage Fanclub released their 11th studio album, ‘Endless Arcade’, earlier this year, marking their first without founding bassist Gerard Love, who quit the band in 2018 after nearly three decades. It’s also the first to feature Euros Childs from Welsh alt-rock heroes Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, who joined Teenage Fanclub the same year.

“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever,” McGinley said of the album in a statement. “When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”

Advertisement

The band will head out on a UK and Ireland tour next year, starting April 8th at Sheffield’s Leadmill. See the full list of dates below.

APRIL 2022

Friday 8 – Sheffield, Leadmill

Saturday 9 – Leeds, Beckett’s

Sunday 10 – Nottingham, Rock City

Tuesday 12 – Birmingham, Institute

Wednesday 13 – Norwich, Waterfront

Thursday 14 – Bath, Komedia

Saturday 16 – Brighton, Chalk

Sunday 17 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Wednesday 20 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall

Thursday 21 – Dublin, Academy

Saturday 23 – Gothenburg, Pustervik

Sunday 24 – Oslo, Vulkan

Monday 25 – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

Wednesday 27 – Hamburg, Knust

Thursday 28 – Berlin, Columbia Theater

Friday 29 – Dusseldorf, Zakk

MAY 2022

Sunday 1 – Munich, Strom

Monday 2 – Mannheim, Alte Feuerwache

Wednesday 4 – Lyon, Epicerie Moderne

Thursday 5 – Nantes, Stereolux

Friday 6 – Rouen, Le 106

Saturday 7 – Paris, La Gaite Lyrique

Sunday 8 – Eindhoven, Effenaar

Monday 9 – Utrecht, De Helling