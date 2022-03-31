Superorganism team up with Stephen Malkmus for new song ‘It’s Raining’

Superorganism have dropped a new track called ‘It’s Raining’, featuring Stephen Malkmus – you can listen to it below.

The track – which also features UK rapper Dylan Cartlidge – is the latest preview of the London-based pop collective’s forthcoming second album ‘World Wide Pop’, following the Stuart Price-produced ‘Teenager’.

Speaking about the glitchy, hip-hop-infused new track in a press release, the band said: “We’ve been enormous fans of Stephen Malkmus forever, and we loved the idea of combining Malkmus and Scott Walker into a strange almost broken-sounding hip hop track.

“We’d done a remix for Dylan Cartlidge and absolutely loved his flow; we asked him if he’d like to try a verse and he fit so naturally. With Dylan being from the north of England and Stephen in Portland, the rain theme is all the more fitting for them too.”

You can listen to ‘It’s Raining’ below:

‘World Wide Pop’ arrives on July 15 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save the record from here and see the tracklist below:

1. ‘Black Hole Baby’

2. ‘World Wide Pop’

3. ‘On & On’

4. ‘Teenager’ (Feat. CHAI & Pi Ja Ma)

5.’ It’s Raining’ (Feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)

6. ‘Flying’

7. ‘Solar System’ (Feat. CHAI & Boa Constrictors)

8. ‘Into The Sun’ (Feat. Gen Hoshino, Stephen Malkmus & Pi Ja Ma)

9. ‘Put Down Your Phone’

10. ‘crushed.zip’

11. ‘Oh Come On’

12. ‘Don’t Let The Colony Collapse’

13. ‘Everything Falls Apart’

Superorganism will showcase ‘World Wide Pop’ on a UK headline tour this autumn, which concludes with a show at Scala in London on September 21. Gigs will also take place in Europe and North America.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. See the group’s full list of tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

16 – Chalk, Brighton

17 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

18 – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

20 – Gorilla, Manchester

21 – Scala, London

Reviewing the band’s self-titled debut album, NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote: “It’s full of colourful characters and, for the most part, each song plays its part in this ambitious and vibrant debut record. Little before has sounded quite as unhinged but fun.”