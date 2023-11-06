SHINee’s Taemin, iKON join line-up of ‘Supersound Festival’ in Bangkok

SHINee singer Taemin and K-pop boyband iKON have joined the line-up of upcoming K-pop concert ‘Supersound Festival’ in Bangkok.

The newly announced ‘Supersound Festival’ will be held on November 18 and 19 at the IMPACT Challenger Hall 3 in Bangkok, Thailand. The show will be hosted by Tiffany Young of Girls’ Generation and GOT7‘s Youngjae.

Day one of the upcoming festival will feature a seven-artist line-up, featuring singers B.I, DPR IAN, Zico and Youngjae. They will be joined by girl group fromis_9, as well as boyband BOYNEXTDOOR and iKON.

Meanwhile, day two of ‘Supersound Festival’ will notably feature three SM Entertainment acts: girl group Red Velvet, boyband WayV and SHINee’s Taemin. They will be joined by Zico, as well as groups WEi and 8TURN.

Tickets to the upcoming ‘Supersound Festival’ in Bangkok are on sale now via All Ticket, priced from 2,500THB for grandstand seats to 11,800 THB for a two-day standing pass.

The line-up for ‘Supersound Festival’ in Bangkok is:

NOVEMBER 18

B.I

BOYNEXTDOOR

DPR IAN

fromis_9

iKON

Zico

Youngjae

NOVEMBER 19

Red Velvet

Taemin

WayV

WEi

Zico

8TURN

