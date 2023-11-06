NewsMusic News

SHINee’s Taemin, iKON join line-up of ‘Supersound Festival’ in Bangkok

Also featuring Red Velvet, DPR IAN, BOYNEXTDOOR and more

By Puah Ziwei
L-R: SHINee's Taemin, iKON's Ju-ne. Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

SHINee singer Taemin and K-pop boyband iKON have joined the line-up of upcoming K-pop concert ‘Supersound Festival’ in Bangkok.

The newly announced ‘Supersound Festival’ will be held on November 18 and 19 at the IMPACT Challenger Hall 3 in Bangkok, Thailand. The show will be hosted by Tiffany Young of Girls’ Generation and GOT7‘s Youngjae.

Day one of the upcoming festival will feature a seven-artist line-up, featuring singers B.I, DPR IAN, Zico and Youngjae. They will be joined by girl group fromis_9, as well as boyband BOYNEXTDOOR and iKON.

Meanwhile, day two of ‘Supersound Festival’ will notably feature three SM Entertainment acts: girl group Red Velvet, boyband WayV and SHINee’s Taemin. They will be joined by Zico, as well as groups WEi and 8TURN.

Tickets to the upcoming ‘Supersound Festival’ in Bangkok are on sale now via All Ticket, priced from 2,500THB for grandstand seats to 11,800 THB for a two-day standing pass.

The line-up for ‘Supersound Festival’ in Bangkok is:

NOVEMBER 18
B.I
BOYNEXTDOOR
DPR IAN
fromis_9
iKON
Zico
Youngjae

NOVEMBER 19
Red Velvet
Taemin
WayV
WEi
Zico
8TURN

In other concert news, K-pop duo MAMAMOO+ have cancelled the Manila show of their ongoing ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour. The concert was originally set to be held this December.

Meanwhile, girl group VIVIZ have made a comeback with their new single ‘Maniac’, from their recently released mini-album ‘Versus’. Elsewhere, Korean-American rapper pH-1 and Thai musician MILLI have collaborated on a new song, titled ‘Rosetta’.

