Suran collaborates with MSG Wannabe’s Wonstein on ‘Blanket’

South Korean singer Suran has announced her upcoming single ‘Blanket’.

The forthcoming song will be a collaboration with rapper Wonstein, who is also part of the recently launched project boyband MSG Wannabe. The track, which is Suran’s first release since February’s ‘Sunny’, will be released next week on July 21 at 6pm KST.

“I remembered the ‘pop voice’ of Wonstein, which I have been loving a lot these days, so I decided to reach out to him while working on my song,” Suran said in a statement, as translated by Allkpop “Thankfully, he agreed to work with me, and the energy and synergy during our music-making process was really great. Thus, I think the song was perfected beyond our expectations.”

Advertisement

Suran has had a long history of collaborating with K-hip-hop acts, such as pH1 on 2019’s ‘Don’t Hang Up’, Mad Clown on 2017’s ‘Love Is A Dog From Hell’ and KittiB on 2016’s ‘2013 Forever’. More notably, she also teamed up with BTS’ Suga for her popular 2017 single ‘Wine’, also featuring Changmo.

In other K-pop news, BTS member V is reportedly the most popular member of the boyband in Southeast Asia. This is according to new research by online shopping aggregator iPrice, which bases popularity on each country’s Google search volume.