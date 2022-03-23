Suran teams up with NCT’s Taeyong for her new single, ‘Diamonds’

Suran has released an ethereal live performance video for her nice single ‘Diamonds’, which features NCT’s Taeyong.

In the new visual, Suran is seen performing the track in a glassy set, backlit by pastel lighting. The scene later changes to a dark room lit only by a rectangular frame, which separates her and Taeyong.

“All of my body strength is relaxed / And I fly over the clouds like a bird / The diamonds in the sky will fall,” Suran sings on the pre-chorus. Notably, both Suran and Taeyong participated in the songwriting and production process of the track.

According to the music video’s description, ‘Diamonds’ is a fantasy R&B track that expresses the singer-songwriter’s “pledge to fans and listeners to always be there for them as an artist and singer.” ‘Diamonds’ arrived alongside Suran’s latest mini-album, ‘Flyin’ Part 1’, including ‘Devils In The City’ with Dok2, which was released as a single in February.

‘Flyin’ Part 1’ also marks Suran’s first mini-album under her own music label, S-TASY. In an interview with Kpop Concerts last year, Suran described the process of launching the company as having “a lot that goes behind the scenes”.

“Being my own boss is… I don’t know yet because all of it is still so new to me,” she admitted. “Being an artist and songwriter/producer and boss at the same time hasn’t been simple or easy,” she added, shedding light on the difficulties she faced.