Suran on launching her own label: “There’s a lot that goes behind the scenes”

Suran has opened up about her experience launching her own music label, S-TASY.

Earlier this year, the K-R&B singer departed from her former agency, Million Market, and subsequently founded her own music label, S-TASY. In an interview with Kpop Concerts, Suran sat down to discuss her experience of launching her own label.

“Being my own boss is… I don’t know yet because all of it is still so new to me,” she admitted. “Being an artist and songwriter/producer and boss at the same time hasn’t been simple or easy,” she added, shedding light on the difficulties she faced.

However, Suran chooses to be optimistic. Despite admitting that “there’s a lot that goes behind the scenes”, she reassures that she will try to focus on things one by one. “Hopefully, we will improve and expand with every new step!”

Since the label’s launch, the singer, songwriter, producer and now S-TASY founder went on to release two singles, ‘Blanket’ and ‘Sunny’ under her brand-new venture.

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician also discussed the mission and vision behind S-TASY. “Both singles ‘Sunny’ and ‘Blanket’ express my vision for S-TASY which literally stands for ‘Suran’s fantasy’ – fantasies that blur the lines between reality and dreams,” explained Suran. “I’m just trying to focus on myself and my music more freely and enjoy this new journey of building my new path step by step.”

Her most recently-released track, ‘Blanket’, dropped just last month, and was in collaboration with MSG Wannabe rapper Wonstein. “The energy and synergy during our music-making process was really great,” she spoke of her experience working with the rapper. “I think the song was perfected beyond our expectations.”