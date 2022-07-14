Surviving Pantera members to reunite in 2023 for first tour in 20 years

The surviving members of metal veterans Pantera have announced plans to reunite for a tour in 2023.

Singer Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown have signed a deal with Artist Group International for a series of US tour dates next year, reports Billboard.

“We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic band and bringing their music back to the fans,” agent Peter Pappalardo said in a statement.

No dates have yet been announced for the band’s first tour in 20 years and it is unclear who will perform with the surviving members.

Pantera, formed in 1981 and disbanded in 2003. In 2004 guitarist Dimebag Darrell was shot dead at the Alrosa Villa in Ohio.

In 2018, Darrell’s brother, Vinnie Paul, died aged 54 from severe coronary artery disease and an enlarged heart.

In an interview in 2019, Anselmo teased the possibility of a Pantera tribute tour with Brown and guitarist Zakk Wylde, a longtime friend of the band.

“Well, Zakk is a busy man … We spoke about it maybe one time,” Anselmo told Chile news outlet Humo Negro. “If everything was lined up, I would do it, sure. Fuck yeah! Why not?”

“I’m open for anything. And Rex and I, we are in touch and we talk. We’re friends and everything’s cool,” Anselmo added. “So, I keep an open mind, I keep an open mind. We’ll see in the future.”

The band released nine albums during their career including 1990 breakthrough LP ‘Cowboys From Hell’ and 1992 follow up ‘Vulgar Display Of Power’, which featured one of their biggest hits ‘Walk’.

Their most successful album was 1994’s ‘Far Beyond Driven’, which debuted at Number One on the US Billboard 200.