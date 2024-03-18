Suspected Banksy mural appears on London building

A new mural suspected to be artwork by Banksy has surfaced on the side of a building in London.

The artwork painted behind a cut-back mature tree to look like foliage, with a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose next to it which you can view below, appeared on Finsbury Park’s Hornsey Road yesterday (March 17).

The elusive artist is yet to confirm the artwork is his but James Peak, who created the BBC Radio 4 series The Banksy Story, believes it is his work.

He told BBC News: “To my mind it looks like a dead cert. But as ever with Banksy – you never quite know, until he fesses up by posting it on his website.”

Proud new caretakers of an apparent new #Banksy piece in Finsbury Park… Woke up this morning to it on the side of flat 🤣 You can just about see us smiling proudly on our balcony ♥️ pic.twitter.com/APOlXB7e10 — Amy (@psychologyamyb) March 17, 2024

Islington councillor Flora Williamson also spotted the artwork whilst out canvassing in her borough.