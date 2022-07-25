Swedish House Mafia cancel shows in the US

Swedish House Mafia have cancelled a number of shows on their ‘Paradise Again’ tour in the US.

The Scandinavian dance trio of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso released their long-awaited debut full-length ‘Paradise Again’ in April and announced a world tour in support.

The tour, which includes Alesso, Zhu, Vintage Culture, Grimes and Kaytranada on support, is set to kick off at the FTX Arena in Miami on July 29.

But now the trio have announced the cancellation of shows at the Amway Center in Orlando on July 31, Madison Square Garden on August 2, TD Garden in Boston on August 9, Washington, D.C.’s Verizon Arena on August 11, and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on August 17.

The group previously cancelled three shows on the tour in April: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (August 3), Xcel Energy Center, Minneapolis (August 19) and Footprint Center, Phoenix (August 30).

Speaking to NME about ‘Paradise Again’ back in November, SHM said that the record would serve as “an invitation into our world”.

In a four-star review of the new album, NME said: “Swedish House Mafia’s debut album sees the trio flexing their musical and emotional muscles across 17 brilliant, fearless and often surprising tracks. The kings of dance music are very much back.”

Earlier this month, the group shared a new video for ‘Heaven Takes You Home (Connie’s Lens)’. The song features a vocal from singer-songwriter Connie Constance, who also directed the song’s accompanying visual.

In April, they headlined the third night of Coachella with The Weeknd, replacing Kanye West, who pulled out of his closing night headline sets earlier in the month.