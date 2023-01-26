Elephant Gym, 9m88 and more added to SXSW 2023 lineup

Multimedia festival South by Southwest (SXSW) has unveiled its phase 3 lineup, which features Taiwanese acts 9m88 and Elephant Gym.

The festival’s third phase also features a variety of Asian acts in Mongolia’s Amra, Japan’s ChihiroYamazaki＋ROUTE14band, Wez Atlas and VivaOla, and Taiwan’s LÜCY and SiNNER MOON. The acts will join previously announced Asian artists including Singaporean indie pop group Sobs, Japanese rapper Yayoi Daimon and Filipino singer-songwriter ena mori.

South Korean alternative rap collective Balming Tiger and Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver were also among the Asian acts announced in the first wave of artists revealed back in October last year.

The 2023 edition of the festival will be held in Austin, Texas from March 13-18, 2023, and the second to be held in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the cancellation of the 2020 edition and the virtual 2021 edition, it returned to its usual format in 2022, with Japanese punk outfit CHAI, South Korean indie band ADOY, and Malaysian pop act Shelhiel among the Asian artists featured in the lineup.

9m88 released her sophomore record ‘9m88 Radio’ on August 8 last year. The LP included her previously released 2021 singles ‘A Merry Feeling’ with Layton Wu, and ‘Tell Me’ with Sendai producer-DJ Mitsu The Beats. American rapper Oddisee and South Korean singer-songwriter and producer SUMIN also made appearances on the record, which itself followed her collaborative cover of Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’ with Joanna Wang, and ‘Dear Astrologist’, a collaboration with rapper Kumachan earlier in 2022.

Elephant Gym released their third studio album ‘Dreams’ in May last year. The group then set out on an Asia tour in support of the album, with the next stops taking them to Singapore on February 4 and Malaysia on February 5 with a homecoming show at the Weiwuying Showtime in Kaiohsung, Taiwan set to cap off the tour in April.

The Asian acts set to perform at SXSW 2023 so far are:

Sobs

Yayoi Daimon

deca joins

Yacko & Tuan Tigabelas

CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE

YU-KA

Xenzu

250

Anna Salman

Balming Tiger

Beenzino

bj wnjn

The Chairs

ena mori

HARU NEMURI

Mudd the student

NEMOPHILA

NTsKi

Omega Sapien

Otoboke Beaver

Yogetsu Akasaka

9m88

Elephant Gym

Amra

ChihiroYamazaki＋ROUTE14band

LÜCY

SiNNER MOON

VivaOla

Wez Atlas