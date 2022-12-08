Sobs, Yayoi Daimon, deca joins and more Asian artists announced for SXSW 2023

Multimedia festival South by Southwest (SXSW) has announced its second round of showcasing artists, including several acts from Asia.

Singaporean indie pop group Sobs, Japanese rapper Yayoi Daimon and Taiwanese rockers deca joins are among the latest wave of acts joining the festival that will be held in Austin, Texas from March 13-18, 2023. Indonesia’s Yacko & Tuan Tigabelas, Japan’s CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE and YU-KA, and Chinese pop singer Xenzu were also revealed in the new announcement.

South Korean alternative rap collective Balming Tiger, Filipino indie pop singer-songwriter ena mori, Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver were among the Asian acts announced in the first round of 191 artists revealed in October.

The Asian acts will join the likes of Algiers, Kalush Orchestra, Coach Party, Jaguar Jonze, The Orielles and Folly Group at the festival.

The 2023 edition of the festival will also be its 27th edition and the second to be held in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the cancellation of the 2020 edition and the virtual 2021 edition, it returned to its usual format this year, with the inclusion of Japanese punk outfit CHAI, South Korean indie band ADOY, and Malaysian pop act Shelhiel.

Sobs had previously revealed their SXSW appearance in the announcement of their 2023 North American tour yesterday. The tour will stop in San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn and more before their SXSW appearance.

Sobs’ sophomore album ‘Air Guitar’ was released on October 26 via Topshelf Records. Speaking to NME following the launch of the album, frontwoman Celine Autumn discussed the development of her lyricism, sharing: “During the ‘Telltale Signs’ era I didn’t know how to write good lyrics. When it was good, it was always by accident, by chance.”

“Now, I can tell the difference between a good and bad line. I don’t want to make it too simple,” she said.

Registration for 2023 SXSW delegate badges is open now. Music-only badges will run for $695 (£611), while film and TV badges will cost $995 (£874), and interactive event badges will cost $1,095 (£962). Platinum badges – which allow delegates access to events across all categories – will run for $1,395 (£1,226). More information can be found here.

The Asian acts set to perform at SXSW 2023 so far are:

Sobs

Yayoi Daimon

deca joins

Yacko & Tuan Tigabelas

CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE

YU-KA

Xenzu

250

Anna Salman

Balming Tiger

Beenzino

bj wnjn

The Chairs

ena mori

HARU NEMURI

Mudd the student

NEMOPHILA

NTsKi

Omega Sapien

Otoboke Beaver

Yogetsu Akasaka

