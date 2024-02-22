SXSW 2024: Thuy and SE SO NEON lead Friends:Forever showcase of Asian talent

The line-up for Friends:Forever, a two-day SXSW 2024 showcase of Asian talent, has been unveiled today (February 22), with Vietnamese American R&B singer Thuy and Korean indie rock band SE SO NEON headlining.
Organised by Asian entertainment brand Jaded, Friends:Forever will be the largest Asian-centric music event at South By Southwest to date. Leading the multi-genre, multi-national bill of over 40 artists are Thuy, SE SO NEON, rapper Audrey Nuna and alt-pop act Rei Ami.
Also performing over March 14 and 15 at the Empire Control Room & Garage in Austin, Texas are Malaysia’s Shelhiel, Singapore’s Subsonic Eye, Jakarta’s Reality Club, Taiwan’s Mong Tong, Korean-Australian hip-hop group 1300, Japanese producer STUTS and many more.
“Friends:Forever is a celebration of youth and connection through the shared love of music,” said Jaded founder and CEO Jing Wang in a press statement. “We are proud to present a new generation of artists who are changing the global music landscape, and who are breaking cultural barriers with their creativity and talent.”
Entry to Friends:Forever is free with RSVP before 7PM local time each day. Those with SXSW badges and wristbands will receive priority entry.
The line-up of SXSW 2024 showcase Friends:Forever is:
1300 – Australia
Ako – Japan
Alice Longyu Gao – US
Araya – US
Arches – Hong Kong
Arexibo – South Korea
AUDREY NUNA – US
BÉBE YANA – South Korea
Bryn – South Korea
Bubble Tea and Cigarettes – US
Chih Siou – Taiwan
Chloe Tang – US
Elle Shimada – Australia
Gliiico – Japan
Hien – Hungary
HYPNOSIS THERAPY – South Korea
iiso – South Korea
Kaz Moon – US
Kikuo – Japan
Lo Moon – US
MEMI – South Korea
MEYY – UK
Mong Tong – Taiwan
mui zyu – UK
Nhạc Gãy – Vietnam
Peach Luffe – Canada
PIAO – Canada
Pony Girl – Canada
Raaginder – US
Reality Club – Indonesia
REI AMI – US
SE SO NEON – South Korea
Shelhiel – Malaysia
STUTS – Japan
Su Lee – South Korea
Subsonic Eye – Singapore
TENGGER – South Korea
The fin. – Japan
thuy – US
zzzahara – US
Friends:Forever follows Jaded’s SXSW 2023 showcase Tiger Den, which was curated by Korean hip-hop collective Balming Tiger. It also featured a multi-national and multi-genre line-up, including Tohji, The Chairs, Shye, 9m88, Lunadira, Ena Mori, Vanthan and more.
SXSW takes place in its usual home of Austin, Texas from March 8-16 this year, with the music festival element of the sprawling festival-conference taking place from March 11-16.