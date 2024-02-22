SXSW 2024: Thuy and SE SO NEON lead Friends:Forever showcase of Asian talent

The line-up for Friends:Forever, a two-day SXSW 2024 showcase of Asian talent, has been unveiled today (February 22), with Vietnamese American R&B singer Thuy and Korean indie rock band SE SO NEON headlining.

Organised by Asian entertainment brand Jaded, Friends:Forever will be the largest Asian-centric music event at South By Southwest to date. Leading the multi-genre, multi-national bill of over 40 artists are Thuy, SE SO NEON, rapper Audrey Nuna and alt-pop act Rei Ami.

Also performing over March 14 and 15 at the Empire Control Room & Garage in Austin, Texas are Malaysia’s Shelhiel, Singapore’s Subsonic Eye, Jakarta’s Reality Club, Taiwan’s Mong Tong, Korean-Australian hip-hop group 1300, Japanese producer STUTS and many more.

“Friends:Forever is a celebration of youth and connection through the shared love of music,” said Jaded founder and CEO Jing Wang in a press statement. “We are proud to present a new generation of artists who are changing the global music landscape, and who are breaking cultural barriers with their creativity and talent.”

Entry to Friends:Forever is free with RSVP before 7PM local time each day. Those with SXSW badges and wristbands will receive priority entry.

The line-up of SXSW 2024 showcase Friends:Forever is:

1300 – Australia

Ako – Japan

Alice Longyu Gao – US

Araya – US

Arches – Hong Kong

Arexibo – South Korea

AUDREY NUNA – US

BÉBE YANA – South Korea

Bryn – South Korea

Bubble Tea and Cigarettes – US

Chih Siou – Taiwan

Chloe Tang – US

Elle Shimada – Australia

Gliiico – Japan

Hien – Hungary

HYPNOSIS THERAPY – South Korea

iiso – South Korea

Kaz Moon – US

Kikuo – Japan

Lo Moon – US

MEMI – South Korea

MEYY – UK

Mong Tong – Taiwan

mui zyu – UK

Nhạc Gãy – Vietnam

Peach Luffe – Canada

PIAO – Canada

Pony Girl – Canada

Raaginder – US

Reality Club – Indonesia

REI AMI – US

SE SO NEON – South Korea

Shelhiel – Malaysia

STUTS – Japan

Su Lee – South Korea

Subsonic Eye – Singapore

TENGGER – South Korea

The fin. – Japan

thuy – US

zzzahara – US

Friends:Forever follows Jaded’s SXSW 2023 showcase Tiger Den, which was curated by Korean hip-hop collective Balming Tiger. It also featured a multi-national and multi-genre line-up, including Tohji, The Chairs, Shye, 9m88, Lunadira, Ena Mori, Vanthan and more.

SXSW takes place in its usual home of Austin, Texas from March 8-16 this year, with the music festival element of the sprawling festival-conference taking place from March 11-16.