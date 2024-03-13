SXSW issues statement about artists dropping out of festival

SXSW has issued a statement about artists and bands pulling out of the festival in support of Palestine.

Artists such as NewDad, Cardinals, Enola Gay and others have recently dropped out of the festival due to the event’s association with the US army and weapons companies amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Yesterday, Texas governor Greg Abbott took to X (formerly Twitter) to write: “Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army Sponsorship. Bye. Don’t come back. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.”

Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorship. Bye. Don’t come back. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.

Now, SXSW has shared a statement addressing Abbott’s post and bands’ withdrawals. SXSW shared on social media: “SXSW does not agree with Governor Abbott.”

“We are an organization that welcomes diverse viewpoints. Music is the soul of SXSW, and it has long been our legacy. We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.”

SXSW continued: “Across the globe, we are witnessing unspeakable tragedies, the rise of repressive regimes, and the increasing spread of violent conflict. It’s more crucial than ever that we come together to solve these greater humanitarian issues.”

Explaining its sponsorship with the US army, SXSW wrote: “The defense industry has historically been a proving ground for many of the systems we rely on today. These institutions are often leaders in emerging technologies, and we believe it’s better to understand how their approach will impact our lives.”

“The Army’s sponsorship is part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world. In regard to Collins Aerospace, they participated this year as a sponsor of two SXSW Pitch categories, giving entrepreneurs visibility and funding for potentially game-changing work.”

SXSW concluded: “We have and will continue to support human rights for all. The situation in the Middle East is tragic, and it illuminates the heightened importance of standing together against injustice.”

Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap shared in a statement on Sunday (March 10) that their decision to not perform was made “in solidarity with the people of Palestine”. The band continued that their decision would have a “significant financial impact” on them, but that it wasn’t “an iota of hardship when compared with the unimaginable suffering being inflicted every minute of every day on the people of Gaza”.

Sprints shared a statement on Monday (March 11) in which they announced their withdrawal, writing: “In solidarity with the Palestinian people and as a stand against the US Army sponsorship and Defence contractor involvement in this year’s festival, we will no longer be performing at SXSW or taking part in any official SXSW showcases or shows.

These withdrawals followed Lambrini Girls’ who said they “can’t affiliate ourselves whatsoever” with the event.