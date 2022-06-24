Sya, Hullera and more to perform at all-female hip-hop showcase La Femme in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian rappers Sya, Hullera and more are set to perform at the inaugural all-female hip-hop showcase La Femme in Kuala Lumpur.

The performance, presented by Waka Malaysia, will gather 11 artists onstage at the Kuala Lumpur venue Mercury Space on June 26. Joining Sya and Hullera on the line-up are Lil Asian Thiccie, Kayda, Sophiarazk, Bubu Natassia, Maruxa Lynd, Mia Lateefa, Killamisha, Halluxinasi and Anati.

Tashey, the sole female member of rap collective Citybois Worldwide, will host the event.

Tickets are now available via Mercury Space’s Linktree for RM40. They are also hosting the giveaway called “Dress2KillTikTok Reels Challenge”, running until tomorrow (June 25), that will grant one free ticket each to five individuals.

Meanwhile, Sya – who was listed as one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 for Asia this year – shared on her Instagram account that she will be performing some unreleased tracks during her performance.

Prior to this show, Hullera will appear at the Sungei Wang Music Fest today (June 24), along with fellow musicians Noh Salleh, Lunadira and more. She has also released a couple of collaborations this year: her team-up with DJ Ziqq called ‘SHMOKE WIMME’ and Singaporean rapper Akeem Jahat’s single ‘BASIKAL’ with THELIONCITYBOY.

