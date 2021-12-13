SYA, Pradaa, Fateeha and DOLLA team up for multilingual remix of Jesy Nelson’s and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Boyz’

Malaysian rapper SYA has teamed up with her Def Jam SEA labelmates Pradaa and Fateeha, as well as Malaysian pop group DOLLA for a remix of Jesy Nelson’s ‘Boyz’ ft Nicki Minaj.

The track – renamed ‘Bad Boyz Remix’ – was uploaded onto major streaming platforms Def Jam Southeast Asia on Friday (December 10) with an accompanying lyric video.

Mixed and mastered by SYA’s compatriot SonaOne, the remix and visual of the hit song sees the featured artists performing a fresh and multi-lingual take on the original track, with SYA and DOLLA performing in Bahasa Malaysia, while Pradaa raps a verse in Thai.

Watch the lyric video below.

The remix comes hot on the heels of SYA’s latest single ‘MADAME’ which was released alongside a music video earlier this month. ‘MADAME’ also marked SYA’s second solo single, after she collaborated with Yung Raja for her debut track ‘PrettyGirlBop’, in December 2020.

SYA’s latest collaboration also adds to a list of all-star reworks of popular tracks. The ‘Bad Boyz Remix’ marks the second time that the musician has featured alongside Pradaa and Fateeha for a hip-hop remix of Olivia Ridrigo’s ‘Drivers License’, which also featured Def Jam artists Ben Utomo, DonWilson, and SCYE.

In July, SYA – who became the first female rapper to sign with Def Jam Southeast Asia in 2020 – participated an all-Malaysian remix of Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka’s song ‘Orang Lain’ featuring Joe Flizzow, Airliftz, Yonnyboii, Zynakal, and Senna.

Meanwhile, pop quartet DOLLA most recently won the Best New Female Artist category for the Anugerah Bintang Popular (Popular Star Awards) in November.

The group – which consists of members Sabronzo, Tabby, Angel, and Syasya – released their third single ‘Berani’ in September 2021, ahead of their as-yet-unnamed debut studio album.