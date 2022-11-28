Syd Hartha teams up with Kiyo on R&B-tinged single ‘3:15’

Filipino singer-songwriter Syd Hartha has shared an R&B-tinged single ‘3:15’ featuring rapper Kiyo.

The new track dropped on major streaming platforms via Sony Music Philippines on Friday (November 25). It will be included in an upcoming EP by Hartha, which will be produced by Brian Lotho. Featuring Hartha’s signature soft vocals alongside soulful acoustic guitar lines and laid-back percussion, ‘3:15’ follows last October’s ‘kung nag-aatibili’, which saw Hartha returning to her stripped-down folk-pop roots.

Meanwhile, the visual for the track, produced by Sony Music and production house Lunchbox Presents, sees both artists singing separately in retro-styled and intimate household settings while reflecting the song’s lovelorn mood.

Watch the music video below.

According to a press release, the track was inspired by the reflective moods stirred in early hours of the morning. The track’s Filipino lyrics touch on being in the perpetual embrace of a significant other.

Syd Hartha’s latest single arrives nearly a month after she teamed up with former Munimuni frontman Toneejay for the latter’s new single ‘Bawat Piyesa (Secret Verse version)’. They reimagined the Munimuni fan-favourite as an ambient track, assisted by Ang Bandang Shirley singer-songwriter and producer Ean Aguila.

Meanwhile, Kiyo shared his latest single ‘Harana sa Sarili’ earlier this month, a song taken from his upcoming debut album.

The 20-year-old rapper had said the forthcoming album will contain 15 tracks including collaborations with fellow musicians YZKK, Shortone, Space Moses, and more.