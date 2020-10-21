Indonesia’s Synchronize Fest revived for 2020 with livestream and TV broadcast

Indonesian music festival Synchronize Fest 2020 is back on.

The Jakarta festival had announced its cancellation in September, but began teasing a new event for 2020 earlier this month. Yesterday (October 20) the festival unveiled a lineup that will be free to watch over local television and streaming platforms come November 14.

Synchronize has booked a strong multi-genre line-up that includes The SIGIT, .Feast, Scaller, Pamungkas, Mocca, and a reunited Kangen Band.

View the full line-up below.

The DJ Dipha Barus is also set to collaborate with dangdut veteran Rhoma Irama, marking the latter’s first time performing without his long-running band Soneta Group.

On Twitter, Dipha Barus shared a picture of himself with Rhoma Irama, reminiscing about how his first date with his now-wife was attending Synchronize Festival in 2018 to see the dangdut legend live. See it below:

Inget banget dulu waktu first date sama @og_chillibean di @synchronizefest 2018 nonton #RhomaIrama! Psychedellic!!!Sekarang Vanessa jadi istri gue, Dan nanti di tanggal 14 November bakal manggung sama #RhomaIrama!

universe works in mysterious ways ✨🌞✨ #SynchronizeFest20 pic.twitter.com/Sg5d8A3BS5 — dipha barus (@diphabarus) October 20, 2020

In a press conference on Monday (Oct 19), festival director David Karto explained that keeping the festival going this year is part of an attempt to sustain the music industry.

“All productions will be run in compliance with health protocol,” Karto said, as the Jakarta Post reported. “We want to keep moving. This industry has to stay creative.” In recent times, organizers have turned to hold drive-in concerts in light of the pandemic.

The festival will air on SCTV for television audiences, with streaming platform Vidio hosting an additional chat feature for audiences to participate in. A special preshow will be exclusively broadcast on Vidio, featuring Danilla, Kunto Aji, and Pamungkas performing soundtracks of Indonesian movies from the 2000s.

Synchronize performers .Feast recently released a mini-album titled ‘Uang Muka’. In an interview with NME, the band shared how the pandemic has affected their community.

“We’ve seen many of our peers and other local musicians giving up their passion and opting for a more stable job,” guitarist Dicky Renanda said. “Some of them have also sold off their instruments and gear just to make some extra cash.”