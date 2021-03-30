System Of A Down’s Daron Malakian tells fans “guns are essential” after sharing fan’s gun and drum cover of ‘B.Y.O.B.’

System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian has voiced his opinions on gun ownership once more after sharing a video of a drum cover of ‘B.Y.O.B.’ which used firearms as percussion.

The bizarre video was created by ‘GunDrummer’, who is known for using firearms to create beats – playing along to the track with an array of pistols, rifles and machine guns.

“Another great performance from GunDrummer. Guns are essential tools for self defense!!!!!!,” wrote Malakian.

“And they make great percussive instruments as well!!! #2A #2ndAmendment #DefundGunControl #GunsareLoaded #BYOB #SOAD #DMSOB #DaronMalakian #ScarsOnBroadway #SystemOfADown.”

Malakian is known for his ardent support of the US’s second amendment, having previously released the 2019 track ‘Guns Are Loaded’ with his band Scars On Broadway.

His SOAD bandmate John Dolmayan has also faced criticism recently for condemning the Black Lives Matter movement and showing support for Donald Trump, as well as claiming that people won’t work with him now because of his views.

However, SOAD frontman Serj Tankian recently insisted that their friendship is far stronger than their political viewpoints.

“We’re very good friends, we’re family, and he’s my drummer in my band, so of course we’ve talked about many, many different things, including political views,” Tankian told Consequence of Sound.

“When you don’t agree with someone after a while about a certain topic … look, it doesn’t mean that we don’t agree about other stuff. We agree a lot about Armenian stuff, for example, a lot about family stuff, a lot of other things, a lot of personal stuff.

“But when it comes to American politics, we happen to be on the polar opposite ends of it, and we’re both very passionate and vehement about our views, which is fine.”

It comes after Tankian previously said that online backlash faced by Dolmayan was “unjustifiable”.

In January, System Of A Down shared the video for ‘Genocidal Humanoidz‘. The song was released last November as a double A-side single alongside ‘Protect the Land’, marking the band’s first new material in 15 years.