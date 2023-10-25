System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan claims he lost “hundreds of thousands of fans” who “couldn’t handle” his opinions

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has claimed he has lost friends as well as “hundreds of thousands of fans” due to his controversial opinions.

Dolmayan first courted controversy for his opinions when he became a vocal supporter of Donald Trump before and while he was in the White House in stark contrast to the band’s frontman Serj Tankian, who staunchly crticised Trump and even called for his resignation. Dolmayan insisted, however, there was “no danger whatsoever” of him being fired from System Of A Down.

He drew further ire for saying Black Lives Matter “never had legitimacy” and was a “propaganda tool” for the Democrat Party, and for arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic “has always been about money”.

Advertisement

Now, Dolmayan has reflected on what his “unwillingness” to accept the “narratives” those close to him believed in have cost him in a new Instagram post.

“I lost people that I thought were friends over the last few years primarily due to my unwillingness to accept the narratives they are now questioning the validity of,” he wrote. “Not to mention hundreds of thousands of fans who couldn’t handle my opinions here on Instagram. When you endeavor to help those in peril, or guide those that are being duped, sometimes you lose because of it. You do it anyway”. He then added in a caption: “And I’ll do it again.”

Dolmayan has previously been critical of fans who have taken issue with his political views. “If I simply kept my mouth shut as some of you would prefer there would be one less voice speaking against the willful destruction and hate that is consuming so many people, hate and anger that will only bring a stronger and more violent reaction from opposing ideals. This helps no one,” he said in 2020.

In relation to his and Tankian’s opposing views, he has argued that the frontman doesn’t speak for the whole band on politics. “If you think that Serj is the mouthpiece of the band, which he is as far as vocally but not necessarily for ideology, then you have nowhere to go,” he said.

Tankian, meanwhile, has countered by saying he “respects” Dolmayan but not his political views, even though he defended him for his earlier comments about Trump.

Advertisement

In other System Of A Down news, Tankian recently announced he had written a memoir, Down With The System, which will hit shelves in May 2024.