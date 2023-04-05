SZA announced as new headliner for 2023’s Open’er Festival

SZA has been announced as the latest headliner set to appear at the 2023 Open’er festival, which will take place in Poland this summer.

The long-running festival will be held at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia and will run from June 28 to July 1.

The singer-songwriter – whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe – will perform on the second night of the festival (June 29), in the headline slot. She also joins other previously announced headliners at the four-day stint – including a co-headline set with Lil Nas X and Lizzo on June 28, and Kendrick Lamar, who will close the festival with his performance on July 1.

Arctic Monkeys were the first leading act to be added to the bill. Announced back in October, the Sheffield rock veterans are set to headline the Polish festival on June 30 – following on from their run of tour dates, taking place in stadiums across the UK and Ireland throughout May.

Other artists announced for the 2023 instalment of Open’er festival include Queens Of The Stone Age, Paolo Nutini, Rina Sawayama, Nothing But Thieves, Thundercat, Machine Gun Kelly and Christine and the Queens. A full list of artists and any remaining tickets can be found here.

Last year’s edition of the Polish festival saw Open’er return after a pandemic-enforced break, and featured headliners including Dua Lipa, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons and The Killers.

Italian rock four-piece Måneskin also performed at the 2022 instalment – performing shortly before A$AP Rocky on the first of the four days. NME described the set held by Eurovision 2021 winners was as one of “flamboyant rock’n’roll”, which proved “just how successful they’ve become”

“Part of the group’s appeal – aside from knowing their way around an anthemic rock song – is their cheeky attitude and that’s rife in their set today,” it read. “The whole thing feels like an audition for a headline slot – one that the four-piece (completed by guitarist Victoria De Angelis) pass with flying colours.”

In other SZA news, last month the R&B star wrapped up the final show of her North American ‘SOS’ arena tour and was joined onstage by Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers.

Kicking off in February, the tour ended with a performance at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on March 23. It was during the gig that Phoebe Bridgers joined SZA onstage to play their collaborative track ‘Ghost In The Machine’. The two had also performed the song together earlier that month at a Madison Square Garden show.

Towards the end of the set, pop icon Lizzo also joined the artist onstage, performing a remix of the latter’s 2022 track ‘Special’.