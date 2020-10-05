SZA has responded to Drake‘s recent feature spot on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s new track ‘Mr. Right Now’, on which he says the two dated, clarifying that she was not underage during the relationship.

On the song, which arrived on Thursday (October 1), Drake raps: “Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08”

The lyrics indicate that SZA would likely have been underage if the two had dated in 2008. She would have been 17 years old until November 8, while Drake would have been 22 until October 24.

Advertisement

SZA reportedly unfollowed Drake on Instagram shortly after the song was released, and has now said that they did in fact date one year later when she was 18.

In a tweet, SZA said: “So It was actually 2009 lol. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered. I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

She added: “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

Advertisement

It’s not the only new track Drake featured on last week. On Friday (October 2), Bryson Tiller released his new album ‘Anniversary’, which features the Toronto rapper’s guest vocals on the track ‘Outta Time’.

Drake is set to release his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ in the coming months, though it was recently revealed that the rapper failed to trademark the titular term ahead of its release.