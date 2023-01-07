SZA denies rumours of Taylor Swift feud: “I don’t have beef [with] ANYONE.”

SZA has denied rumours that she is feuding with Taylor Swift.

The two singers both released commercially and critically successful albums in the back end of 2022, the former with ‘SOS’ and the latter with ‘Midnights’. Both records have been battling for the top spot on the Billboard 200, with ‘SOS’ clinging on to Number One for three consecutive weeks.

The chart battle sparked rumours that the two artists could be feuding behind the scenes, but SZA was quick to clarify that this wasn’t the case.

Advertisement

“Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!” SZA tweeted. “Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn”

Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍 — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2023

The artist recently opened up in a new interview with People about her experiences of bullying in school. “I was bullied because I wasn’t quiet and I was awkward at the same time,” she said. “I wasn’t this tiny sad victim, but I was more so attacked just because it was giving ‘what is wrong with you?’ energy.

“I always thought, ‘Oh my God.’ I’ll never have the approval of anyone in life, this must be my defining factor, this must be the bottom line.”

She added that she doesn’t regret that chapter in her life and instead, believes that it has made her who she is today.

“I realized that all the things that made me feel so lame were actually what made me into who I am,” she explained. “It’s like, I didn’t go to prom because I didn’t have any friends and I had no one to go to prom with…[and now] it’s so weird that my life turned into [having] a bodyguard while traveling to parties.”

Advertisement

Reviewing the album, NME awarded ‘SOS’ five stars and described it as “a comeback album well worth the wait”.

It added: “The US star’s first album in five years – and her last ever, she says – is sprawling, superb and rarely puts a foot wrong.”