SZA gives update on ‘Lana’ album, promises “leaks and outtakes” from ‘SOS’

SZA has shared an update on her forthcoming deluxe album ‘Lana’ after someone uploaded some of the tracks intended for it without permission.

The songs making up ‘Lana’ were originally intended for a deluxe edition of her 2022 album ‘SOS’, but the project took on a life of its own and will now be a separate release. It was first announced in September and was originally earmarked for a late 2023 release, with the singer revealing the cover art on the first anniversary of the Grammy-winning ‘SOS’. In December, she teased that she would go on an “intimate” tour in support of ‘Lana’ once it’s released..

Now, in a new X/Twitter post, SZA has addressed the leaks and how it altered her plans for the new project.

“Will be dropping the leaks and outtakes from SOS as promised as the deluxe asap. Lana deserves more time and music no one’s ever heard before,” she wrote. “Seems fair. Bless.”

She also confirmed that the leaked material had been intended for ‘Lana’ but had encouraged her to get the ball rolling on a new era.

“I decided w all the leaks and me not knowing what someone has or doesn’t have it’s too complicated so I should jus consolidate the leaks and the outtakes and drop that as to not prolong the process and then focus on my next project as a win win for everybody,” she explained.

SZA also spoke about the album last month, telling The Hollywood Reporter : “You know, this round, I actually don’t want to say anything. Just because I feel like I do myself a disservice because you can shift the energy of the album.”

SZA continued: “You got to let it form itself because I’m not really forming anything. I’m just kind of here while energy is forming and I’m just trying to allow it to do what it needs to do, and my voice just follows whatever the frequency is.

The update follows the news that SZA will be headlining Glastonbury Festival this year, marking her first ever appearance at the Worthy Farm event.

She will also be performing at BST Hyde Park in London that same weekend before playing another huge gig at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on July 3 – you can find tickets here.