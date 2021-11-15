SZA halts gig after fan passes out and addresses Astroworld tragedy

SZA halted a recent concert after a fan passed out in the crowd at Salt Lake City.

The rapper – real name Solána Imani Rowe – stopped the show and instructed stagehands to bring water to those in need in the crowd.

Addressing the crowd she said: “I’ve played concerts where people have passed out..also wait more water, [to security] do I have personal water in the back? Just bring all the water, I don’t care.”

She also addressed recent events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival which resulted in the deaths of 10 people including most recently, nine-year-old Ezra Blount.

“Some may think, ‘Hey people pass out all the time’ blah blah but people don’t die at concerts all the time,” SZA said. “None of us should ever…we’ll never forget that and it’s shaping and shifting the way you do things forever, which is a good thing. So I’m glad we’ll look after each other. Thank you for being patient.”

Two days before the tragedy SZA brought Scott out on stage for one of her concerts in Houston to perform their collaborative track ‘Love Galore‘. She also performed at Astroworld ahead of the tragedy.

Since the events, Scott has asked the families of those impacted to get in touch via email. The statement, shared by his team, said: “He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.”

Scott has said he will pay for the funeral costs of victims of the Astroworld incident, and has partnered with counselling app BetterHelp to provide online therapy for those in need.

In the wake of the tragedy, lawsuits have continued to grow against Scott, festival promoters Live Nation, and more, with more than 90 being filed by attendees while experts have claimed that Astroworld organisers “weren’t prepared” for the huge crowd.