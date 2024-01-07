SZA hits out at people who leak her music: “You are a f***ing thief”

SZA has taken a swing at people who are leaking her music online, calling them “f***ing thieves” and vowing to hold them to account.

The singer, whose new release ‘Lana’ is eagerly awaited by fans, addressed the subject on her personal X/Twitter account yesterday (January 6).

“Leaking my music is stealing,” she wrote. “This is my job. This is my life and my intellectual property. You are a fucking thief and I promise to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the full extent of the law. I am tired.”

LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING . THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A FUCKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED . — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2024

Advertisement

SZA first announced ‘Lana’ back in September, describing it as the deluxe version of her latest album ‘SOS’, which first came out in December 2022.

Announcing ‘Lana’ at a live show, she said it would be “a whole ‘nother album” and it would feature “7-10 songs”. At the time, she said it would be out “this fall”, referring to autumn 2023, but it has yet to see the light of day.

In December, though, she did reveal six variations of cover art for ‘Lana’, three of which features her amongst farm animals wearing the blue American football-style jersey she wears on the original ‘SOS’ cover art and also featured throughout her recent tour.

One song that may appear on the deluxe edition was teased in a behind-the-scenes clip for her music video for ‘Snooze’.

In a five-star review of SZA’s second album ‘SOS’, NME described the record as “a comeback album well worth the wait”, adding: “The US star’s first album in five years – and her last ever, she says – is sprawling, superb and rarely puts a foot wrong.”

Advertisement

The singer completed her US, UK and European for ‘SOS’ last year, and has been announced on the line-up for Primavera Sound in Barcelona 2024.

She has also teased a potential “mini” tour for ‘Lana’ for only the “most turnt cities” from the ‘SOS’ tour.