SZA teams up with Jean Dawson on reflective new single ‘No Szns’

SZA has teamed up with Jean Dawson on a new track called ‘No Szns’ – you can listen to it below.

The song, co-written by SZA and Dawson, is a stripped-back, reflective collaboration featuring dreamy electric guitar and lyrics about the various feelings that come about throughout the year.

“In the spring, you can’t hear a thing all the birds and bees/Nobody thinks/ In the summertime people off the brink/ In California, we ain’t got no seasons, it’s all the same to me,” the pair sing in the chorus.

In SZA’s verse, the ‘SOS’ star looks back on “cryin’ in the summertime” and how her “anxious thoughts” can be triggered when she thinks of a certain person.

‘No Szns’ arrives with an accompanying official video, which was directed by Dawson and Bradley J. Calder. Tune in here:

Speaking to Rolling Stone, experimental pop musician Dawson explained how “working with SZA helped me understand how one thing can be communicated multiple ways without the idea collapsing on itself with the weight of how complex the message could be”.

He added: “The way she communicates is profound and honest. She is the songbird of our generation and I love her to death.”

Dawson’s latest full-length record, ‘Chaos Now’, came out in October 2022.

SZA released her second studio album ‘SOS’ last December. She has since collaborated with Justin Bieber on an acoustic version of her song ‘Snooze’, and more recently with Drake on the single ‘Slime You Out’.

Earlier this month, SZA’s manager said her snub for Artist Of The Year at the MTV VMA Awards was “disrespectful”.