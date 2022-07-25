SZA joins Doechii for new remix of ‘Persuasive’

Doechii has teamed up with SZA for a new remix of her single ‘Persuasive’ – listen below.

Doechii released ‘Persuasive’ in March, which was followed by new single ‘Bitch I’m Nice’ this month. She teased the remix with a video that was posted on her social media earlier this month that suggested SZA was involved.

“I created ‘Persuasive’ to uplift people and bring communities together,” Doechii said in a press release, “so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music.

“Knowing that SZA is with [Top Dawg Entertainment] was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment.

“She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Doechii explained how she ended up signing with TDE after releasing her 2020 EP ‘Oh The Places You’ll Go’.

“I was sleeping on my dad’s sofa, and got this random call,” she said. “My manager was like, ‘Bitch: TDE wants to fly us out.’ I went out there [to California], and I told myself, ‘I’m not going home without being signed.’”

“I always thought I would be independent my entire life, but if I was ever gonna sign to a label, it needed to be TDE. That’s what happened.”

Meanwhile, SZA shared a deluxe edition of her lauded 2017 album ‘Ctrl’ to celebrate its fifth anniversary last month.

The new edition includes an alternate version of ‘Ctrl’ track and Travis Scott collaboration ‘Love Galore’, alongside previously unreleased tracks called ‘2AM’, ‘Miles’, ‘Percolator’, ‘Tread Carefully’, ‘Awkward’ and ‘Jodie’.

Her second studio album is also promised to be in the works, with the singer assuring fans at the Met Gala in May that her sophomore record is “finally ready to go, more than I’ve ever felt before”.