SZA says a Paramore collab is “in the works”

SZA has confirmed that a collaboration with Paramore is “in the works” in a new interview.

Yesterday (January 30), Apple Music’s TikTok account released a new, rapid-fire fan Q&A with the singer, ahead of the premiere of the singer’s Apple Music Live set on the platform. Among the questions asked was one about the potential for a collaboration with the rock band. “Yeah,” she replied, enthusiastically. “Soon, soon! It’s in the works.”

Watch SZA’s Q&A with Apple Music below:

Furthermore, in response to the following question about her favourite song to perform live, she highlighted the ‘SOS’ pop-punk-influenced cut, ‘F2F’ (clarifying that “it became” her favourite), further teasing a future alternative-tinged project.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams had previously expressed her eager interest in collaborating with the ‘Kill Bill’ singer, stating that she was texting SZA “weekly” about working together while on a podcast last August. “SZA has, for about six years now, been the one,” she stated, while explaining which Black artist she wanted to work with the most. “I think ‘Garden’ is my favourite song by SZA. But also, all of her records, they’re records you can put on and [have] no skips for me.”

Elsewhere in the Apple Music interview, SZA was also asked about her current favourite music. In response, she said: “Uh, Cleo Sol, I’m obsessed with her. Teezo Touchdown’s new album is so good.” Additionally, she discussed her future plans, indicating that once the promotional run behind ‘SOS’ finishes, “that era is over”. “The ‘era’ for me is before the album comes out,” she explained. “That era of my life is over. This version, I guess– I don’t know. That story is still writing itself.”

SZA’s Apple Music Live set documents her performances at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in October 2023, and will premiere later today (January 31), exclusively on Apple Music at 7PM Pacific Standard Time and 10PM Eastern Standard Time.

The singer has also been recently announced as the latest addition to the list of performers at the 66th Grammy Awards, which takes place on Sunday, February 4. At the ceremony, her late-2022 surprise-dropped sophomore album ‘SOS’ leads among nominees, earning a total of nine nominations including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. SZA has only ever won one of her 15 Grammy nominations to date, as a featured artist on Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’ in 2022.

This year, SZA has been announced for a handful of festival lineups, most recently Barcelona’s Primavera Sound 2024, which she will headline alongside Lana Del Rey, Pulp, The National, FKA Twigs, SZA, Disclosure, Justice, Mitski, Phoenix, PJ Harvey and Vampire Weekend, and Governors Ball 2024, alongside fellow headliners The Killers and Post Malone.