SZA responds to fans’ calls for a Hayley Williams collaboration: “I talk to her more than you’d think”

SZA has responded to fans calling for her to collaborate with Hayley Williams.

The R&B star, whose new album ‘S.O.S.’ drops on Friday (November 9), was being asked by fans on Twitter when she might work with the soloist and Paramore singer.

SZA’s 23-song album features collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’), Don Toliver (‘Used’) and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard (‘Forgiveless’), so it’s perhaps unsurprising that fans are hopeful of an additional collab in the future.

“@sza Hayley Williams x SZA collab when???” one fan demanded to know. SZA then replied in a tweet sent yesterday (December 6): “I talk to her more than you’d think lol.”

I talk to her more than you’d think lol https://t.co/vfNLJX9g3K — SZA (@sza) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, SZA’s second album features three previously released singles. Those are 2020’s ‘Good Days’, last year’s ‘I Hate U’, and ‘Shirt’, the latter of which arrived in October. Also featured is ‘Blind’, which SZA debuted during her recent Saturday Night Live appearance.

Since her debut album ‘Ctrl’ arrived in 2017, SZA has also featured on multiple collaborations.

She and Kendrick Lamar teamed up on the 2018 Black Panther soundtrack cut ‘All The Stars’, and she released the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted ‘Hit Different’ in 2020.

Last year, she featured on Doja Cat‘s ‘Planet Her’ cut ‘Kiss Me More’, earning both artists their first Grammys earlier this year in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

‘SOS’ arrives this Friday (November 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA.