SZA says she thought Drake was trying to “sabotage” her by using her first-draft vocals on ‘Slime You Out’

SZA has said she initially thought Drake was trying to “sabotage” her on their recent collaboration ‘Slime You Out‘.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the singer admitted that when playing demos to friends and collaborators, she often “won’t trust” them if they “accept my first draft.”

She went on to reveal this also happened with Drake when the pair teamed up to create ‘Slime You Out’.

“I just handed in the first draft to Drake, and he’s putting it on his album,” she said. “I’m scared because I handed in second vocals and he didn’t use that. And now I’m like, ‘Are you trying to sabotage me?’ I know that’s not true. I literally know that’s not true, but that’s how bad I feel about my first draft. When things come from an effortless space, I almost can’t enjoy it.”

SZA recently dropped the deluxe version of ‘SOS’, which she originally released in December last year. Our five-star review said: “Five years ago, SZA was heralded for redefining R&B with her eclectic influences and ‘SOS’ takes that range even further. In some other artists’ hands, that collage could feel unfocused, but under SZA’s command it feels cohesive, organic and like every skip into a new genre is completely justified for each track.”

The singer also teased that she might plan a tour to celebrate the deluxe version, which she calls ‘Lana’. “Was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for deluxe,” she wrote on X/Twitter. “But ONLY in the most turnt cities form SOS tour. I made a list. Y’all deserve a reward. I’m so grateful.”

If she does return to the stage soon, she might have Drake in tow – the rapper offered to open for her at her next Toronto date after SZA cancelled due to illness.