SZA set to perform ‘Drew Barrymore’ on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

SZA has been announced as the musical guest on an upcoming episode of Drew Barrymore’s new talk show.

The TDE singer-songwriter will perform her 2017 single ‘Drew Barrymore’ on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (October 1). She will also sit down with the actor for an interview.

After the song was originally released, an accompanying video was shared that featured a brief cameo from the Charlie’s Angels and E.T. actor – you can watch it below.

Previous guests on Barrymore’s show have included Whoopi Goldberg, Paris Hilton, Adam Sandler and her ex-husband Tom Green.

Earlier this month, SZA made her return today, with the surprise release of her new single ‘Hit Different’, alongside Ty Dolla $ign.

She teased the release of ‘Hit Different’ just over an hour before it dropped, posting an image alongside a caption reading, “Midnight EST.” The song was produced by The Neptunes.

She also dropped the video for the single, which she directed. It sees her dance in a car yard and a stable, among other locations.

Meanwhile, SZA has shared a touching review of her unreleased music from her mother, who described it as “soothing and disrupting at the same time.”

The R&B artist – real name Solána Imani Rowe – said back in May that a “music dump” of unheard material could be on its way, suggesting the potential release would be comprised of around 20 tracks from over the past six years.

Taking to Twitter on July 14, SZA wrote: “This morning I sent my mom unreleased music for the first time.. . no ones opinion matters more than my ma .. cause she don’t know me like dat .. but she know me like det.”