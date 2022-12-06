SZA shares ‘SOS’ tracklist featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and more

SZA has shared the tracklist for her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’, a few days ahead of its arrival this Friday (December 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA.

Among the 23 tracks on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ are collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’). The album’s final track, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

While SZA previously collaborated with Scott on ‘Ctrl’ song ‘Love Galore’, the new album will mark the first time Bridgers, Toliver or ODB have featured on her tracks.

The tracklist features three previously-released singles. Those are 2020’s ‘Good Days’, last year’s ‘I Hate U’, and ‘Shirt’, which arrived in October. Also featured is ‘Blind’, which SZA debuted during her Saturday Night Live appearance over the weekend.

Which version for back tracklist?🤔 pic.twitter.com/15Ha5InNzu — SZA (@sza) December 5, 2022

Since ‘Ctrl’ arrived in 2017, SZA has shared a handful of singles and featured on multiple collaborations. She and Kendrick Lamar teamed up on the 2018 Black Panther soundtrack cut ‘All The Stars’, and she released the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted ‘Hit Different’ in 2020. Last year, she featured on Doja Cat‘s ‘Planet Her’ cut ‘Kiss Me More’, earning both artists their first Grammys earlier this year in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

In June, SZA released a deluxe edition of ‘Ctrl’ to celebrate the album’s fifth anniversary, with an alternate version of ‘Love Galore’ and previously unreleased tracks ‘2AM’, ‘Miles’, ‘Percolator’, ‘Tread Carefully’, ‘Awkward’ and ‘Jodie’.

Last month, during a wide-ranging interview with Billboard, SZA opened up about her forthcoming album, saying she was “stressed” about its impending deadline and elaborating on the “red tape analytics” that came with releasing a new record.

“It’s not like the album pressure, it’s just, life is fucking hard,” she said. “To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is fucking crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it’s meant for a machine.”

She later said the demands of releasing music consistently had made her reflect on the longevity of her career, saying “chasing after superstardom” is not something that is “sustainable” long term.

“I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best,” she explained.

SZA’s ‘SOS’ tracklist is:

1. ‘SOS’

2. ‘Kill Bill’

3. ‘Seek & Destroy’

4. ‘Low’

5. ‘Love Language’

6. ‘Blind’

7. ‘Used’ (feat. Don Toliver)

8. ‘Snooze’

9. ‘Notice Me’

10. ‘Gone Girl’

11. ‘Smoking on My Ex Pack’

12. ‘Ghost in the Machine’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

13. ‘F2F’

14. ‘Nobody Gets Me’

15. ‘Conceited’

16. ‘Special’

17. ‘Too Late’

18. ‘Far’

19. ‘Shirt’

20. ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Travis Scott)

21. ‘I Hate U’

22. ‘Good Days’

23. ‘Forgiveness’ (feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard)