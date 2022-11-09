SZA shares sultry ‘PSA’ teaser as speculation about album release builds

SZA has shared a sultry teaser video for ‘PSA’ as speculation about her second album release builds.

The R&B star, who released her debut album ‘Ctrl‘ in 2017, has been dropping hints recently about a follow-up. Her first single since last year, ‘Shirt‘, was shared last month.

‘PSA’, which could be the title of her next single, has been teased with a video in which a bikini-clad SZA is seen singing inside a circle of green flames.

“I don’t want nobody calling me anything but number one,” she sings in the clip. “Know I got problems, I don’t know how to take losses / Even when, even when they are lost causes.”

Later, she sings about “pissing you off just to get off” and refers to people “acting like bottom feeders” before the video splices the green flame visual with images of SZA pouring a fluorescent blue liquid over her naked body.

At the end of the clip she’s seen entering an ocean, singing “not trying to fight about it” before the music cuts and morse code …—… (meaning “S.O.S.”) appears on screen.

Fans were quick to speculate that ‘S.O.S.’ is the album’s title.

One fan wrote online tweeted: “The morse code “S.O.S” in her bio, the “S.O.S” on her wrist from the Shirt music video.. soo is SZA’s new album gonna be called S.O.S.?”

Another fan wrote: “Streets saying SZA’s sophomore album will be titled S.O.S.”

There has been no official confirmation yet of SZA’s new album nor a title, tracklist and artwork.

SZA revealed earlier this year that she has written 100 songs for her new album, adding that it could be released “any day” although she previously said she was in no rush to release it.