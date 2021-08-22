SZA surprise releases three new songs, ‘Nightbird’, ‘I Hate You’ and ‘Joni’

SZA has surprise-released three new songs – ‘Nightbird’, ‘I Hate You’ and ‘Joni – on an anonymous Soundcloud page.

The tracks follow the star debuting a new song called ‘Shirt’ during a livestream performance that took place last month (July 1).

All three songs appeared on the Soundcloud account, named only as “.”, earlier today (August 22). However, SZA confirmed the songs were her work by tweeting a link to the page and saying she was “dumping random thoughts”.

Advertisement

‘Nightbird’ features SZA singing, “Stay the night/ I only got you for a short time” over crisp programmed drums and a yearning guitar line. “And if you’re wondering if I hate you/ Fuck you,” she adds on ‘I Hate You’. “Shitty of you to make me feel just like this/ What I would do to make you feel just like this?”

‘Joni’, meanwhile, finds her singing over fingerpicked guitar: “I can’t stop til my shit shine/ I can’t stop til I reach my perfect.” Listen to the three new songs above now.

When a fan responded asking for a recorded version of ‘Shirt’, the singer added: “She nex.”

Advertisement

It’s currently unclear whether any of the songs will be featured on SZA’s next album. Last month, the star joked that she was “probably about to scrap all of [the next record] and start from scratch”.

“I think they’ll be surprised to know that it’s not what they thought, and it’s not coming when they thought,” she added. “I hope that they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

SZA’s last studio album, ‘CTRL’, was released in 2017, though she has released two singles – ‘Hit Different’ (with Ty Dolla $ign) and ‘Good Days’ – in the past year.