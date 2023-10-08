SZA teases “intimate mini tour” for ‘SOS’ deluxe album ‘Lana’

SZA has teased a potential tour for her ‘SOS’ deluxe album, which she has called ‘Lana’.

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter on Saturday (October 7) to float the idea to her followers: “Was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for deluxe .[sic] But ONLY in the most turnt cities form SOS tour . I made a list . Y’all deserve a reward . I’m so grateful”

Fans have speculated about the cities SZA might be visiting in the comments. One user commented that “atlanta better be on it niece”; the singer replied: “U already know .” Baltimore was another city confirmed by SZA for a ‘Lana’ mini tour date.

SZA, who recently had to postpone her Toronto date due to illness, might be joined by Drake the next time she visits the city. He wrote: “We gon do that shit together when you come back lemme open for you [angel emoji].” The singer recently released a new collaboration with Drake called ‘Slime You Out’, which was the lead single for his album ‘For All The Dogs’ that dropped last Friday (October 6).

Last December, SZA dropped her highly-anticipated second album ‘SOS’, which NME gave five stars, hailing it as “a phenomenal record that barely puts a foot wrong and raises the bar even higher than she set it before.”

NME also hailed her live show in a five-star review: “Theatrics aside, she possesses a key quality that can’t be topped: “she is just a phenomenal songwriter” one fan notes upon exit. Few, if any, can hold a candle to SZA’s supreme talent, as tonight shows.”