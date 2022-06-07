SZA teases the release of archived songs ahead of the five year anniversary of ‘Ctrl’

SZA has teased the release of archived songs from 2017, in the lead-up to the five year anniversary of her debut studio album, ‘Ctrl’.

In a tweet posted today (June 7), the R&B singer floated the idea of marking the milestone of her 2017 album by dropping unreleased tracks from that same year. While she didn’t directly reference the album, it’ll be five years since it arrived in two days (June 9).

Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks . — SZA (@sza) June 6, 2022

If released, the songs would follow SZA’s similar surprise release in August of last year, when the singer anonymously took to Soundcloud to drop demos ‘Joni’, ‘Nightbird’ and ‘I Hate U’, the last of which broke Apple Music streaming records when it was later released as an official single in December.

‘I Hate You’ marked SZA’s first solo offering since her earlier post-‘Ctrl’ tracks ‘Good Days’ and the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted ‘Hit Different’, which were both released in 2020. While it’s unclear whether these three standalone tracks will be included on her much-anticipated sophomore album, SZA has remained active since the release of ‘Ctrl’ with a suite of collaborations.

In 2018, SZA featured alongside Kendrick Lamar on The Black Panther soundtrack song ‘All The Stars’, before teaming up with Kali Uchis for a new version of ‘Fue Mejor’ in 2021.

More recently, SZA earned her first-ever Grammy award in April of this year, sharing the Best Pop Duo win with Doja Cat for the ‘Planet Her’ single ‘Kiss Me More’.

As for the follow-up to ‘Ctrl’, SZA offered her most recent album update in May, assuring fans at this year’s Met Gala that her sophomore record is “finally ready to go, more than I’ve ever felt before.”