SZA to release 10 unheard songs on deluxe version of ‘SOS’

SZA is set to release 10 unheard songs as part of a deluxe version of her chart-topping new album ‘SOS’.

The long-awaited album, which was the singer’s first in half a decade and followed 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ upon release in December, was greeted with critical acclaim (including five stars from NME) and broke a seven-year chart record in the US this week by celebrating its ninth week at Number One in the US.

SZA recently hinted at a future collaboration with Miley Cyrus, after she teased future “surprises” for fans and hinted at a forthcoming deluxe edition of the new album.

Now, Billboard have confirmed that a deluxe edition of the new album is coming, and that it will feature 10 unheard songs.

This week, SZA kicked off her North American arena tour this week, debuting ‘SOS’ songs and covering Erykah Badu at gigs in Columbus, Ohio and Chicago.

At the first show of the tour in Columbus, SZA gave live debuts to ‘SOS’ tracks ‘PSA’, ‘Seek & Destroy’, ‘Notice Me’, ‘Conceited’, ‘Gone Girl’, ‘Kill Bill’ and more as part of a mammoth 32-song setlist that also saw her cover Badu’s ‘Bag Lady’ and perform her Kendrick Lamar (‘All The Stars’) and Doja Cat (‘Kiss Me More‘) collaborations.

See the full list of tour dates and buy your tickets here. Omar Apollo is set to open for SZA on all dates.

SZA plays the following:

FEBRUARY 2023

25 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

27 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

28 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

MARCH 2023

02 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

04 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

07 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

09 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

10 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

13 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

14 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

16 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

18 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

19 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

22 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum