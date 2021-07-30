T-ARA announce plans to comeback with new music later this year

T-ARA have announced that they are planning to make their comeback with new music later this year.

On July 29, the quartet – consisting members Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon – held a special livestream on the livestreaming platform V Live to celebrate the group’s 12th anniversary. During the broadcast, the four-member act revealed that they were currently preparing to make a comeback.

“There are so many people waiting for us. Our fans have waited such a long time,” said Hyomin, per Soompi. “How many years has it been already? The last time we released an album was in 2017. Four years have passed already.” She added that the group had previously discussed the possibility of reuniting, but had “faced a lot of obstacles”

Advertisement

“But now, it seems to be the right time,” she said. “This time, however, we think we’ve found an opportunity, and I think it’s the right time for us to take advantage of that opportunity. So we’re currently working hard on preparing for a comeback!”

Later, Hyomin also dropped hints about a possible release window for the group’s future comeback. “Honestly, it could take a long time, right? But it’ll be before the end of this year. Before winter comes,” she teased, before her fellow members jokingly chastised her for “giving too much away”.

T-ARA’s last release was their ninth mini-album ‘What’s My Name?’, which dropped in June 2017. The girl group officially went on hiatus six months later at the beginning of 2018, after they left longtime agency MBK Entertainment.

Earlier this month, the members of T-ARA reunited to make an appearance on South Korean variety show Knowing Bros. The girl group previously came together in October 2020 during SBS’s Hidden Golden Tracks Concert special to perform their hit songs ‘Roly-Poly’ and ‘Sexy Love’.