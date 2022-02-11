T-ARA’s Jiyeon announces her marriage to baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun

T-ARA member Jiyeon has announced that she will be tying the knot with professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gun this winter.

Yesterday (February 10), the K-pop idol broke the news on Instagram wit a handwritten letter, where she revealed that she has a “boyfriend whom I got to know through an acquaintance last year”, as translated by Yonhap News Agency.

“I have a plan to tie the knot with my boyfriend, who is like a gift to my life, in the upcoming winter,” she added. “I have a person with whom I want to spent rest of my life… Until the wedding day, and even after the wedding, we will love each other happily.”

Per Korea JoongAng Daily, the pair had reportedly been dating for roughly six months prior to their engagement. Hwang had notably made a guest appearance on the Korean variety show Mr. House Husband, where he revealed that he had a girlfriend of four months, but did not disclose her identity at the time.

Hwang is a professional baseball player on South Korea’s KT Wiz team, and made his Korea Baseball Organisation (KBO) debut as a player with the Hyundai Unicorns in 2007. Meanwhile, Jiyeon made her debut as an idol under the girl group T-ARA in 2009.

In other T-ARA news, the quartet recently returned for the first time since going on a four-year hiatus with the ‘Re: T-ARA’ comeback project last November, which featured lead single ‘Tiki Taka’ and B-side ‘All Kill’.