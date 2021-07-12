T-ARA reveal they went on secret dates during their early days as idols

Veteran girl group T-ARA have confessed that they used to go on secret dates during their earlier days as K-pop idols.

During their recent appearance on the South Korean TV show Knowing Bros, the now four-membered K-pop act opened up about how they used to go on dates in their earlier days as idols. The group – comprising Jiyeon, Hyomin, Eunjung and Qri – revealed that they, and the former members, would keep an eye out for each other to make their dating life possible.

“When one of us said, ‘I need to go out today’, we would take turns keeping a lookout,” Eunjung recalled, per Soompi. “After the member went out, we would make it look like she was sleeping in her bed by arranging a bunch of our bags and other stuff in the shape of a person’s body, then covering that with a blanket.

“There are these clip-in hair extensions that idols use, and we’d spread that out on top [to look like her hair],” she added. “Then we’d dim the lights, so the whole scene would look like she was sleeping.”

Hyomin also noted that the dates were usually short and simple affairs that happened in the building where they lived. “We didn’t have anywhere to meet up, so we’d go on dates on the roof of our building. We’d chat for 30 minutes and then go back to our dorm,” she said.

T-ARA’s appearance on the show is their first public outing as a group since SBS’s Hidden Golden Tracks Concert in October 2020. During that TV special, the group reunited to perform some of their hit songs, including ‘Roly-Poly’ and ‘Sexy Love’.

The group have been on an indefinite hiatus since its remaining four members left their longtime agency MBK Entertainment in 2018. The four singers have spent the past couple of years focusing on their respective solo music and acting careers.