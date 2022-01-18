Ex-T-ARA singer Soyeon to marry footballer player Cho Yu-min

Former T-ARA member Soyeon is set to tie the knot with South Korean soccer player Cho Yu-min later this year.

Think Entertainment, Soyeon’s management agency, broke the news with a statement to South Korean press earlier today (January 18). “After three years of dating, Soyeon and Cho will be getting married,” a representative from the agency confirmed, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

The report adds that the two will be getting married after Cho, who is a midfielder for Suwon FC, finishes the season in September.

Advertisement

Soyeon herself later confirmed the news with a post on Instagram. “Today is the day when I get to tell everyone that I’m getting married,” the singer wrote, as translated by Soompi. “From my debut until now, I’ve always been worrying about showing good sides of me, so this change is unfamiliar and exciting to me.”

“I decided to spend the rest of my life with someone I’m grateful to who always supports and believes in artist Soyeon and person Park Soyeon,” she added. “Please give us lots of blessings and support.”

Soyeon debuted as one of T-ARA’s lead vocalists in 2009, and parted ways with the group after her contract with MBK Entertainment expired. She later signed on to Think Entertainment in 2020 and debuted as a solo artist with ‘Just The Same As Before’.

Last year, T-ARA also made their long-awaited comeback with single album ‘Re:T-ARA’. The record, which includes title track ‘Tiki Taka’ and the B-side ‘All Kill’, marked the girl group’s first original release together since they went on a four-year hiatus in 2017.