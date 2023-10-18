T.I. will retire from rap after he upcoming double album

T.I. has confirmed that he will be retiring from rap after he drops his upcoming double album ‘Kill The King’ and ‘Kiss The King’.

Back in February, the trap pioneer announced that he’ll be dropping his 12th and final album, ‘Kill The King’ sometime this year. While talking to the We In Miami podcast, the 43-year-old revealed that ‘Kill The King’ will now be a double album, with the second LP dubbed ‘Kiss The King’.

“It’s time to evolve beyond my career as a rapper,” explained T.I. (real name Clifford Harris Jr.). “I think there’s a lot more people who are carrying the torch and pushing the culture forward.”

He also confirmed that he will have a new single with NBA Youngboy, adding: “I know what you’re probably thinking. I know what you’re probably expecting when you hear T.I and NBA Youngboy. I can probably guarantee y’all, it’s not that.”

In an interview with Business Insider, T.I. explained how the album title is “a metaphor for killing the ego” and will see him reflect on his 20-plus career. “I’ve been here 20 years now, seen all the sights, rode all the rides,” he said. “This is my conclusion.”

Harris also confirmed that his collaborative album with Boosie Badazz has been scrapped.

“I feel like the time that we had allotted for it, kind of, passed by. It was ready. We got the records. So much goes into releasing a record besides just releasing the record, and I feel like we missed the window. Not to say that that window can’t present itself again. We have a very healthy relationship”

The rapper is renowned as one of the pioneers of trap music, who crossed over into the pop world with singles such as ‘Live Your Life’ (featuring Rihanna) and ‘Blurred Lines’ with Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams. He also has starred in both cult classics and blockbuster films such as 2006’s ATL, 2013’s Identity Thief, and 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Recently, T.I. reconciled with Gucci Mane – another pioneer of trap music. Yesterday (October 17) he joined the ‘Freaky Girl’ rapper on stage in their hometown of Atlanta, and also featured on Mane’s surprise album ‘Breathe Of Fresh Air’, also released yesterday.

Their feud began in 2012 when Mane called out the ‘Rubber Band Man’ in a Jeezy diss. It reignited when Guwop said he invented trap music in a 2018 Instagram post, which T.I. denied.