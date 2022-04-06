T.O.P says he’s going through a “turning point” in life after Big Bang’s comeback

Big Bang member T.O.P has opened up about where he is in life after the boyband’s much-anticipated comeback.

Yesterday (April 5), the K-pop idol released a letter, which was written in English, on his personal Instagram account hours after the release of ‘Still Life’, Big Bang’s first release in four years. In it, T.O.P. thanked the staff at his former label, YG Entertainment, for the past 16 years and expressed “utmost gratitude” to the fans.

“I’m thinking I might be going through another important turning point of my life at the moment,” the rapper wrote, seemingly hinting at a new direction in life without Big Bang. “I look forward to the day when I’ll be able to come back as a man of inspiration in the near future.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that T.O.P has alluded to his uncertain future with the group. In an previous interview with Prestige Hong Kong, he spoke about getting “too old” to be a K-pop idol and his desire to challenge himself with solo music.

“From the beginning, I’ve always shared with my fans that I’m fully proud that I am T.O.P of Big Bang,” he said. “But in the last few years, I was starting to think that maybe this was the end, and maybe there won’t be T.O.P of Big Bang for a while,” he says.

“I really don’t want to say [the comeback] is my last. But even more frankly, it might be a long while until I come back as T.O.P of Big Bang,” he said. “Over those five years, our music tastes and activities probably differed a lot, and now Big Bang music and T.O.P’s music are quite different.”

‘Still Life’ is Big Bang’s first new music in four years, since their 2018 song ‘Flower Road’. Notably, it’s also the group’s first release as a quartet, following the departure of ex-member Seungri. The former K-pop idol had left the group and the entertainment industry in 2019, due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.