T-Pain to take on Black Sabbath, Journey and more on new covers album

T-Pain has revealed that his upcoming covers album will include his take on songs by Black Sabbath and Journey, among others.

On Top Of The Covers is set to be released on March 17, and will serve as T-Pain’s follow-up to the 2019 album ‘1UP’. Alongside Black Sabbath and Journey – whose respective tracks ‘War Pigs’ and ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ will be covered – the album will include renditions of Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’, Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show’s ‘Sharing The Night Together’ and Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’.

Covers of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ by Chris Stapleton and ‘That’s Life’ by Frank Sinatra finalise the seven-song tracklist. “This covers album has been years in the making,” T-Pain said in a press statement. “This is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

T-Pain will celebrate the album’s release with two back-to-back concerts in the Los Angeles area over March 17 and 18. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (February 17) here.

Last year, T-Pain featured alongside Softest Hard on ‘I’m Blue’, a remixed cover of the 1998 dance anthem, ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’. T-Pain also hosted a cover performance during an episode of his Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, where Chance The Rapper offered a take on Kanye West’s ‘All Falls Down’.

Elsewhere, T-Pain teamed up with Denzel Curry for the March 2022 single ‘Troubles’, which featured on Curry’s fifth studio album ‘Melt My Eyez, See Your Future’. Prior to that, the rapper reconciled with Usher after the latter commented that T-Pain’s use of Auto-Tune had “fucked up music for real singers”.