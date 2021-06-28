Tabitha Nauser enlists fans for ‘When Will I Be Loved’ music video

Singaporean pop artist Tabitha Nauser has released a music video for her latest single ‘When Will I Be Loved’.

The music video – which was directed by Jon Tan and premiered on YouTube on Friday (June 25) – features a compilation of videos sent in by fans and the singer performing the song in her bedroom.

The video combines footage of Nauser singing along to the track, playing with her dog and several glimpses of the singer in the studio. Her fans – who are credited by name at the end of the video – sing along to the tune while going about their daily lives.

Watch the music video below.

‘When Will I Be Loved’ dropped in mid-June and serves as her second single of the year. The track is about self-love, the musician revealed to Vacancy: “It’s a message to the universe to bring love that’s worth of you and that you deserve, without having to settle for anything else”.

Prior to the release of ‘When Will I Be Loved’, Nauser released the song ‘Slow Down’ in February. She released two singles last year – September’s ‘Keep My Distance’ and November’s ‘Vices’.

Both singles were the follow-up to her three-track EP ‘Things I Should’ve Said’, which she independently released in 2019 after parting ways with Sony Music.